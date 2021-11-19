* × Change Settings

Growth With Hope

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 21st November 2021
Directed by:

Jessica Wan-Yu Lin

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

The Qingshui Wetland in Jinshan is the best-known farming wetland along the north coast of Taiwan. Situated at the northmost tip of the country, it has become the first stop of the birds migrating south. This vibrant documentary embraces the beauty of eco-farming, and acknowledges the dedication of the locals to the land. From educating school kids, to bringing in scientists to monitor the animal population, director Jessica Wan-Yu Lin takes us on this critical journey that champions new ways to protect our envirionment.

