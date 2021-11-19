* × Change Settings

Summer Ghost

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 20th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2022
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Saturday 20th November 2021 view the list.

Directed by:

Loundraw

Written by:

Hirotaka Adachi and Loundraw

Starring:

Rina Kawaei, Chiaki Kobayashi, Miyuri Shimabukuro and Nobunaga Shimazaki

Genres:

Animation, Drama, Short

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

An urban legend speaks of a summer ghost, a spirit girl who appears when fireworks are set off. One summer, three students try to meet this spirit: Tomoya cannot live the life he envisioned for himself, Aoi cannot find her place in the world, and Ryo has his once shining future suddenly pulled away. On a summer night when life and death cross paths, where will each of their emotions take them.

Reviews

Summer Ghost Cast

Rina Kawaei

Chiaki Kobayashi

Miyuri Shimabukuro

Nobunaga Shimazaki

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

