Escape From Mogadishu

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 21st November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2022
?
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.

Directed by:

Seung-wan Ryoo

Written by:

Ki-cheol Lee and Seung-wan Ryoo

Produced by:

Seong-min Jo, Jung-min Kim and Su-jin Park

Starring:

Kim Yoon-seok, In-Sung Jo, Joon-ho Huh, Kyo-hwan Koo, So-jin Kim and Man-sik Jeong

Genres:

Action, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It is 1991, Mogadishu, capital city and most populous city of Somalia was torn by civil war. The personnel and the families of the South Korean embassy, isolated with no communication were enduring hail of bullets and shells. Then one night, personnel from the North Korean embassy knocked on the door asking for help. People of both embassies have one goal, to escape from Mogadishu.

Reviews

Escape From Mogadishu Cast

Kim Yoon-seok

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In-Sung Jo

Date of Birth:

28 July 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Joon-ho Huh

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kyo-hwan Koo

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

So-jin Kim

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Man-sik Jeong

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Last update was at 08:19 19th November 2021