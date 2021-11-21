* × Change Settings

French Tech

IFI French Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 21st November 2021
new French Tech poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 28th November 2021.

Directed by:

Bruno Podalydès

Written by:

Bruno Podalydès and Denis Podalydès

Produced by:

Pascal Caucheteux and Olivier Père

Starring:

Denis Podalydès, Bruno Podalydès, Sandrine Kiberlain, Yann Frisch, Luàna Bajrami and Leslie Menu

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Alexandre is unemployed and his bank account has been frozen. His wife is on a two-month top secret nuclear submarine mission. While she's away, he has to prove that he can take care of the children and find a job. Following a surreal interview, he is hired at The Box on a trial basis - and thus Alexandre enters the 24-7 world of a greenwashed start-up with a strict no-child policy. He meets Arcimboldo, who juggles different jobs and apps and offers to look after the kids in exchange for accommodation. Between Alexandre's killer colleague Severine, incessant conference calls and endless team building sessions, keeping his secret is no easy challenge.

Reviews

French Tech Cast

Denis Podalydès

Denis Podalydès headshot

Date of Birth:

22 April 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

French Tech

Bruno Podalydès

Bruno Podalydès headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

French Tech

Sandrine Kiberlain

Sandrine Kiberlain headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

French Tech

Yann Frisch

Yann Frisch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

French Tech

Luàna Bajrami

Luàna Bajrami headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

HappeningibrahimFrench Tech

Leslie Menu

Leslie Menu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

French Tech

Last update was at 12:31 21st November 2021