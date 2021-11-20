* × Change Settings

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Monday 22nd November 2021
new I Am Here poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

At Cambridge Film Festival.

Directed by:

Jordy Sank

Produced by:

Gabriella Blumberg and Jordy Sank

Starring:

Ella Blumenthal

Genres:

Animation, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A life-affirming documentary that celebrates the remarkable life of Ella Blumenthal. At her 98th birthday celebrations she opens up to close friends and family about her story of survival during the Holocaust, in a way she has never done before. Her recollections, depicted through dynamic 2D animation, include tales of three concentration camps, and of narrowly escaping death in a gas chamber. Along with uplifting stories, like Ella dissuading her niece from ending her life. The animation is juxtaposed with present day footage of Ella performing her weekly spiritual rituals, being active in the swimming pool and walking on the promenade in Cape Town. She is not your average grandmother, her vivacious personality and her positive outlook on life is truly inspiring. A universal message of resilience - as Ella is the epitome of the will to survive. This film could not be more relevant in a world that still defines itself by what is other.

Reviews

I Am Here Cast

Ella Blumenthal

Ella Blumenthal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Am Here

Recommendations

