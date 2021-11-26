* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Sin

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 30th November 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2022
?
new Sin poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 30th November 2021 view the list.

Directed by:

Andrey Konchalovskiy

Written by:

Elena Kiseleva and Andrey Konchalovskiy

Produced by:

Elda Ferri, Andrey Konchalovskiy and Alisher Usmanov

Starring:

Yuliya Vysotskaya, Adriano Chiaramida, Orso Maria Guerrini, Jakob Diehl, Ralph Palka and Alberto Testone

Genres:

Biography, Drama, History

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Florence, early XVI century. Although widely considered a genius by his contemporaries, Michelangelo Buonarroti is reduced to poverty and depleted by his struggle to finish the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. When his commissioner and head of the Della Rovere nobility Pope Julius II dies, Michelangelo becomes obsessed with sourcing the finest marble to complete his tomb. The artist's loyalty is tested when Leo X, of the rival Medici family, ascends to the papacy and charges him with a lucrative new commission - the façade of the San Lorenzo basilica. Forced to lie to maintain favour with both families, Michelangelo is progressively tormented by suspicion and hallucinations, leading him to ruthlessly examine his own moral and artistic failings. Written and directed by Andrei Konchalovsky, Il Peccato is a gripping reflection on the agony and ecstasy of individual greatness, and the profound humanity behind the legend of the Renaissance.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Sin is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Sin.

Sin Cast

Yuliya Vysotskaya

Yuliya Vysotskaya headshot

Date of Birth:

16 August 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sin

Adriano Chiaramida

Adriano Chiaramida headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sin

Orso Maria Guerrini

Orso Maria Guerrini headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sin

Jakob Diehl

Jakob Diehl headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sin

Ralph Palka

Ralph Palka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sin

Alberto Testone

Alberto Testone headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sin

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:03 26th November 2021