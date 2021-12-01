* × Change Settings

As I Want

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 1st December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2022
?
new As I Want poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Samaher Alqadi

Written by:

Samaher Alqadi

Produced by:

Karim El Hakim, Serge Gordey, Thomas Kaske, Jørgen Lorentzen, Nefise Özkal Lorentzen and Mohanad Yaqubi

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 2013 a crowd of enraged women take to the streets after a string of severe sexual assaults occur in Tahrir Square on the second anniversary of the revolution in Cairo.

