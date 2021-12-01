* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Russian Spleen Khandra

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 1st December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2022
?
new Russian Spleen poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Alexey Kamynin

Written by:

Vitali Anokhin, Alexey Kamynin, Nikita Kornev and Denis Lipatov

Produced by:

Ekaterina Golubeva-Poldi, Andrey Mger, Mariya Perlich and Evgeniy Subochev

Starring:

Danila Yakushev, Mikhail Troynik, Kirill Kovbas, Ekaterina Ageeva, Anna Chipovskaya and Ravshana Kurkova

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Russian Spleen is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Russian Spleen.

Russian Spleen Cast

Danila Yakushev

Danila Yakushev headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Russian Spleen

Mikhail Troynik

Mikhail Troynik headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Russian Spleen

Kirill Kovbas

Kirill Kovbas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Russian Spleen

Ekaterina Ageeva

Ekaterina Ageeva headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Russian Spleen

Anna Chipovskaya

Anna Chipovskaya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Russian Spleen

Ravshana Kurkova

Ravshana Kurkova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Russian Spleen

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 14:18 1st December 2021