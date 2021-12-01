* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Armugan

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 2nd December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2022
?
new Armugan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 2nd December 2021 view the list.

Directed by:

Jo Sol

Written by:

Jo Sol

Starring:

Gonzalo Cunill, Diego Gurpegui, Núria Lloansi, Íñigo Martínez and Núria Prims

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a remote valley of the Aragonese Pyrenees the legend of Armugan is told. It is said that he is dedicated to a mysterious and terrible profession, the likes of such that no one dares to speak. They say that Armugan moves through the valleys clinging to the body of Anchel, his faithful servant and together they share the secret of a work as old as life, as terrible as death itself.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Armugan is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Armugan.

Armugan Cast

Gonzalo Cunill

Gonzalo Cunill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Armugan

Diego Gurpegui

Diego Gurpegui headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Armugan

Núria Lloansi

Núria Lloansi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Armugan

Íñigo Martínez

Íñigo Martínez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Armugan

Núria Prims

Núria Prims headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Armugan

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 14:18 1st December 2021