Big vs Small

Unrated

London Surf Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 2nd December 2021
Big vs Small poster
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Minna Dufton

Written by:

Minna Dufton

Produced by:

Kathleen McInnis and Heidi Richert

Starring:

Joana Andrade and Johanna Nordblad

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When Filmmaker Minna Dufton started her documentary about elite big wave champion surfer, the "tiny fighter" Joana Andrade who rides the powerhouse waves at Nazaré, Portugal (home of the 100ft World Record Wave surfed by Garrett McNamara), little did she know Joana harbored a deep secret. By way of explaining the safety equipment big wave surfers use, Joana shared her deep fear of drowning, something many big wave surfers share. In that one extraordinary moment, a remarkable cinematic serendipity would unfold and bring together the tiny Portuguese surfer with Finnish world champion free diver, Johanna Nordblad for the most unusual of training sessions. Big vs Small is a modern-day fairy tale stretching from the raging monster waves in the south to the dark stillness of a far-north, frozen Finnish lake; it's about power and strength on top of the water, and facing demons under it. It's about trust, it's about letting go, and it's about what happens when two elite female champions share their extraordinary talent with each other. Because, the battle isn't on the wave.

Reviews

Big vs Small Cast

Joana Andrade

Joana Andrade headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Big vs Small

Johanna Nordblad

Johanna Nordblad headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Big vs Small

