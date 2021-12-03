* × Change Settings

The Shop Around the Corner

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
?
new The Shop Around the Corner poster
Contains infrequent suicide references. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing:

Today in 3 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 16th December 2021.

Directed by:

Ernst Lubitsch

Written by:

Samson Raphaelson, Miklós László and Ben Hecht

Produced by:

Ernst Lubitsch

Starring:

Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart, Frank Morgan, Joseph Schildkraut, Sara Haden and Felix Bressart

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In Budapest, Hungary, the Matuschek and Company store is owned by Mr. Hugo Matuschek and the bachelor Alfred Kralik is his best and most experienced salesman. When Klara Novak seeks a job position of saleswoman in the store, Matuschek hires her but Kralik and she do not get along. Meanwhile the lonely and dedicated Kralik has an unknown pen pal that he intends to propose very soon; however, he is fired without explanation by Matuschek on the night that he is going to meet his secret love. He goes to the bar where they have scheduled their meeting with his colleague Pirovitch and he surprisingly finds that Klara is his correspondent; however, ashamed After being let go he does not disclose his identity to her. When Matuschek discovers that he had misjudged Kralik and committed a mistake, he hires him again for the position of manager. But Klara is still fascinated with her correspondent and does not pay much attention to Alfred. Alfred works out a plan to reveal himself to Klara's who he is attracted to now that he sees past her attitude. -Claudio Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Shop Around the Corner Cast

Margaret Sullavan

Margaret Sullavan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Shop Around the Corner

James Stewart

James Stewart headshot

Date of Birth:

20 May 1908

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Shop Around the Corner

Frank Morgan

Frank Morgan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Shop Around the Corner

Joseph Schildkraut

Joseph Schildkraut headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Shop Around the Corner

Sara Haden

Sara Haden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Shop Around the Corner

Felix Bressart

Felix Bressart headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Shop Around the Corner

Last update was at 11:21 4th December 2021