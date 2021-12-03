* × Change Settings

Elsa's Land

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
Directed by:

Yuliya Kolesnik

Written by:

Yuliya Kolesnik, Yaroslava Pulinovich and Alexander Rusakov

Produced by:

Guillaume de Seille, Alexander Kessel, Ruslan Sorokin, Galina Sytsko and Evgeny Yashuk

Starring:

Irina Pechernikova, Venyamin Smekhov, Anna Ukolova, Sergey Epishev, Lubov Konstantinova and Vladimir Goryushin

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A retired geography teacher Leonid and an ethnic German woman Elsa meet and fall in love. Their friends and family are appalled: both Elsa and Leonid are in their 70s. They declare war on this relationship - which to them seems indecent, inconvenient, and threatening to the material well-being of the couple's children and grandchildren.

Elsa's Land Cast

