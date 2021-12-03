* × Change Settings

Sweet Adventure

Unrated

London Surf Film Festival Release Date

Friday 3rd December 2021
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown at London Surf Film Festival on 3rd December 2021.
Directed by:

Peter Hamblin

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

From multi-award winning director Peter Hamblin comes this sumptuously filmed, epic tale celebrating the spirit of surf adventure, journeying to the sweet spot where good vibes, good rides, good friends and good times collide! Follow ground-breaking surfers Albee Layer and Matt Meola plus skate megastar Nora Vasconcellos from the thumping waves of Maui to the jungle point breaks and empty beaches of El Salvador in search of the perfect wave. Jaw dropping performance surfing in world class waves, new discoveries, secret spots, fun times, thoughtful commentary and more - all sprinkled with that Hamblin magic dust. Featuring Salema Masekela and with legendary cameos from the likes of Endless Summer 2 stars Pat O'Connell and Wingnut, this must-see travelogue stirs the wanderlust, reignites the stoke, and reminds us all of just what we've been missing - those good times, shared with old friends in new places.

Reviews

