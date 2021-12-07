* × Change Settings

Hope

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 7th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
Hope poster
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 28 cinemas on Friday 10th December 2021 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 28th January 2022.

Directed by:

Maria Sødahl

Written by:

Maria Sødahl

Produced by:

Lizette Jonjic and Thomas Robsahm

Starring:

Andrea Bræin Hovig, Stellan Skarsgård, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, Alfred Vatne, Steinar Klouman Hallert and Daniel Storm Forthun Sandbye

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Norwegian

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Anja and Tomas, the principals in Maria Sødahl's moving Hope, adore their careers in dance and theatre. Their blended family structure is complicated, with two young sons and an adolescent daughter from their own union and two adult children from Tomas' marriage. Returning home after the triumphant international debut of a ballet she directed, Anja finds Tomas is working late, a galling abnegation of responsibility in her eyes. Then her physician gives her a dire diagnosis: she has an inoperable tumour that may be connected to the lung cancer for which she was successfully treated the previous year. A long-time superwoman who's been compensating for an often absent, workaholic husband, Anja soldiers on, refusing to tell anyone but Tomas what's happening - and becoming increasingly exasperated by her children's blissful ignorance, while only intermittently buoyed by Tomas' support. The next few days will test the strength of their relationship more than any other challenge they've faced.

Hope Cast

