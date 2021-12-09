Monsta X : The Dreaming

Movie Synopsis:

Best known for their powerful, iconic, and superb performances, K-pop band Monsta X is loved by - and devoted to - their countless fans around the world. As a gift to their fandom, this brand-new film gives an intimate look at their rigorous journey over the past six years including exclusive one-on-one interviews with each individual member, personal stories from their time in America, and a special concert clip exclusively for Monbebe. This unmissable cinema event also includes high-energy musical performances of their chart-topping hits along with an exclusive first-look at their upcoming album. Challenge, evolve, and dream. Celebrate the magnificent achievements and the stunning tomorrow of Monsta X.