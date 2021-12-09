* × Change Settings

Monsta X : The Dreaming

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 9th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
new Monsta X : The Dreaming poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 90 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 11th December 2021.

Directed by:

Sung Sin-Hyo and Oh Yoon-Dong

Starring:

Changkyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, Kihyun, Minhyuk, Shownu and Monsta X

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Best known for their powerful, iconic, and superb performances, K-pop band Monsta X is loved by - and devoted to - their countless fans around the world. As a gift to their fandom, this brand-new film gives an intimate look at their rigorous journey over the past six years including exclusive one-on-one interviews with each individual member, personal stories from their time in America, and a special concert clip exclusively for Monbebe. This unmissable cinema event also includes high-energy musical performances of their chart-topping hits along with an exclusive first-look at their upcoming album. Challenge, evolve, and dream. Celebrate the magnificent achievements and the stunning tomorrow of Monsta X.

Reviews

Monsta X : The Dreaming Cast

Recommendations

