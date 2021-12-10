* × Change Settings

Don't Look Up

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
new Don't Look Up poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 32 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 22nd January 2022.

Directed by:

Adam McKay

Written by:

Adam McKay and David Sirota

Produced by:

Jennifer Madeloff and Ron Suskind

Starring:

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Liev Schreiber, Sarah Silverman and Chris Evans

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem - it's on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe, Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason, to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie and Jack. With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it's too late proves shockingly comical - what will it take to get the world to just look up?.

Reviews

Don't Look Up Cast

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio headshot

Date of Birth:

11 November 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence headshot

Date of Birth:

15 August 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Look Up

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep headshot

Date of Birth:

22 June 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Look Up

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett headshot

Date of Birth:

14 May 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Look UpNightmare Alley

Rob Morgan

Rob Morgan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Look Up

Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill headshot

Date of Birth:

20 December 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Look Up

Mark Rylance

Mark Rylance headshot

Date of Birth:

18 January 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Phantom Of The OpenDon't Look Up

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Look Up

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

WonkaDon't Look Up

Ron Perlman

Ron Perlman headshot

Date of Birth:

13 April 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Transformers: Rise of the BeastsNightmare AlleyDon't Look Up

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

WickedDon't Look Up

Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey headshot

Date of Birth:

16 May 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Look Up

Michael Chiklis

Michael Chiklis headshot

Date of Birth:

30 August 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Look Up

Liev Schreiber

Liev Schreiber headshot

Date of Birth:

4 October 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Look Up

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marry MeDon't Look Up

Chris Evans

Chris Evans headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Don't Look UpLightyear

Last update was at 17:12 10th December 2021