* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

To Musi Byc Milosc

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
?
new To Musi Byc Milosc poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 3 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 14th December 2021.

Directed by:

Michal Rogalski

Written by:

Vojtech Babista and Agnieszka Pilaszewska

Produced by:

Michal Kwiecinski, Agnieszka Odorowicz and Nina Terentiew

Starring:

Malgorzata Zajaczkowska, Malgorzata Kozuchowska, Anna Smolowik, Ina Sobala, Maja Szopa and Jan Englert

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The action of the film takes place during the magical time between Christmas and New Years. The turmoil of love brings the three sisters to the romantic Sopot, where, as part of family deliberations, they have to decide what to do with their romantic life. Though they begin their stay on the couch, Bridget Jones style, they need to quickly establish a plan of action as their guys have just arrived in town begging for a second chance. However, to regain the sisters' trust, they will have to atone for their sins and win their hearts again. Will they make it?

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when To Musi Byc Milosc is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on To Musi Byc Milosc.

To Musi Byc Milosc Cast

Malgorzata Zajaczkowska

Malgorzata Zajaczkowska headshot

Date of Birth:

31 January 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Musi Byc Milosc

Malgorzata Kozuchowska

Malgorzata Kozuchowska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GierekTo Musi Byc Milosc

Anna Smolowik

Anna Smolowik headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Musi Byc Milosc

Ina Sobala

Ina Sobala headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Musi Byc Milosc

Maja Szopa

Maja Szopa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Musi Byc Milosc

Jan Englert

Jan Englert headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To Musi Byc Milosc

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:12 10th December 2021