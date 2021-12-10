To Musi Byc Milosc

Movie Synopsis:

The action of the film takes place during the magical time between Christmas and New Years. The turmoil of love brings the three sisters to the romantic Sopot, where, as part of family deliberations, they have to decide what to do with their romantic life. Though they begin their stay on the couch, Bridget Jones style, they need to quickly establish a plan of action as their guys have just arrived in town begging for a second chance. However, to regain the sisters' trust, they will have to atone for their sins and win their hearts again. Will they make it?