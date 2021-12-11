* × Change Settings

Wake Up on Mars

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 14th December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2022
new Wake Up on Mars poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Dea Gjinovci

Written by:

Dea Gjinovci

Produced by:

Jasmin Basic, Sophie Faudel, Dea Gjinovci and Britta Rindelaub

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Albanian

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two teenage sisters lie in a vegetative state in the small Swedish home of their Kosovar family, the cause of their mysterious malady, known as "resignation syndrome," entwined with their personal trauma experienced as refugees.

