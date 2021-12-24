* × Change Settings

The Humans

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st December 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2022
Directed by:

Stephen Karam

Written by:

Stephen Karam

Produced by:

Stephen Karam and Louise Lovegrove

Starring:

Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun and June Squibb

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set inside a pre-war duplex in downtown Manhattan, The Humans follows the course of an evening in which the Blake family gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving. As darkness falls outside the crumbling building, mysterious things start to go bump in the night and family tensions reach a boiling point.

Reviews

The Humans Cast

