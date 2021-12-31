* × Change Settings

Radiograph of a Family

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st January 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2022
Radiograph of a Family
Directed by:

Firouzeh Khosrovani

Written by:

Firouzeh Khosrovani

Produced by:

Majid Barzegar, Fabien Greenberg, Janne Hjeltnes, Joël Louis Jent, Firouzeh Khosrovani and Bård Kjøge Rønning

Starring:

Soheila Golestani, Christophe Rezai and Farahnaz Sharifi

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, History

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

"Mother married a photo of Father," says director Firouzeh Khosrovani in the opening of this deeply personal documentary. She's not speaking metaphorically though. Her mother Tayi literally married a portrait of Hossein in Teheran -he was in Switzerland studying radiology and was unable to travel back to his homeland for the wedding. The event illustrates the abyss that still exists in their marriage: Hossein is a secular progressive and Tayi a devout, traditional Muslim. But this family history is also a sort of x-ray, laying bare the conflicts of Iranian society in the run-up to, and aftermath of the Iranian Revolution in 1979. Besides Khosrovani's commentary, we hear letters being read aloud and recollections of conversations between her parents. At the same time, we see photographs and videos from the family archive. These fragments of intimacy are interspersed with stylized shots of the filmmaker's parental home, its decor and furnishings subtly reflecting each new phase in her parents' marriage-and in Iranian society.

