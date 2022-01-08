* × Change Settings

Black Medusa

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th January 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2022
Black Medusa poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Youssef Chebbi and Ismaël

Written by:

Youssef Chebbi and Ismaël

Produced by:

Ismaël

Starring:

Aymen Ben Hmida, Sarah Alina Grosz, Mehdi Hajri, Nour Hajri, Kadhem Harrazi and Rym Hayouni

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Nada is a young woman leading a double life. During the daytime she's quiet and reserved, but after dark she dives into the nightlife of Tunis and picks up men. First, she lets them tell their stories - as she doesn't speak, she acts as a kind of confidante - then beats the hell out of them. When a new colleague, Noura, arrives at her workplace and Nada finds a mythical knife at the home of one of her victims, events are unleashed over which Nada has less and less control

Reviews

Black Medusa Cast

