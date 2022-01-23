* × Change Settings

Sleep Schlaf

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 25th January 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2022
new Sleep poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

In 2 cinemas on Tuesday 25th January 2022

In 2 cinemas on Tuesday 25th January 2022 view the list.

Directed by:

Michael Venus

Written by:

Thomas Friedrich and Michael Venus

Produced by:

Christian Cloos and Verena Gräfe-Höft

Starring:

Gro Swantje Kohlhof, Sandra Hüller, August Schmölzer, Marion Kracht, Agata Buzek and Max Hubacher

Genre:

Horror

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The idyllic village of Stainbach is being haunted by a mysterious demon. It turns out that the nightmares of Marlene are responsible for the dark events. She is driving some of the inhabitants of the village insane during her terrible dreams. When she discovers her nightmares are about a real place, she tracks down the village of Stainbach to get to the bottom of the mystery. There, she learns about the consequence of her dreams and suffers a nervous breakdown. Soon after, she is admitted to a psychiatric ward. Her daughter, Mona, journeys to Stainbach to find out the reason for her mother's breakdown and the demonic nightmares she suffered from. She comes into contact with the peculiar villagers and discovers the dark history hidden within the quiet village. Perhaps the nightmare isn't the demon that threatens the town after all, but rather - the past.

Sleep Cast

Gro Swantje Kohlhof

Gro Swantje Kohlhof headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sleep

Sandra Hüller

Sandra Hüller headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sleep

August Schmölzer

August Schmölzer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sleep

Marion Kracht

Marion Kracht headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sleep

Agata Buzek

Agata Buzek headshot

Date of Birth:

20 September 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sleep

Max Hubacher

Max Hubacher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sleep

