Movie Synopsis:

The idyllic village of Stainbach is being haunted by a mysterious demon. It turns out that the nightmares of Marlene are responsible for the dark events. She is driving some of the inhabitants of the village insane during her terrible dreams. When she discovers her nightmares are about a real place, she tracks down the village of Stainbach to get to the bottom of the mystery. There, she learns about the consequence of her dreams and suffers a nervous breakdown. Soon after, she is admitted to a psychiatric ward. Her daughter, Mona, journeys to Stainbach to find out the reason for her mother's breakdown and the demonic nightmares she suffered from. She comes into contact with the peculiar villagers and discovers the dark history hidden within the quiet village. Perhaps the nightmare isn't the demon that threatens the town after all, but rather - the past.