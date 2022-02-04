* × Change Settings

The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 10th February 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2022
?
new The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert poster
Contains infrequent strong language, moderate sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 5 cinemas on Thursday 10th February 2022 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 7th March 2022.

Directed by:

Peter Jackson

Produced by:

Jonathan Clyde, Olivia Harrison, Peter Jackson, Paul McCartney, Clare Olssen, Yoko Ono and Ringo Starr

Starring:

The Beatles, George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Beatles' unforgettable concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps' Savile Row headquarters on January 30, 1969, as a 60-minute feature at an Exclusive IMAX Event Screening and Filmmaker Q&A on January 30, 2022. To celebrate the anniversary of the landmark performance, select IMAX theaters host the screenings with a filmmaker Q&A, broadcast via satellite simultaneously to all connected IMAX locations. The concert, which features in its entirety in Peter Jackson's original docuseries The Beatles: Get Back (2021), is presented optimized for IMAX screens, digitally remastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience with proprietary IMAX DMR (Digital Remastering) technology.

Reviews

The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert Cast

The Beatles

The Beatles headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert

George Harrison

George Harrison headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert

John Lennon

John Lennon headshot

Date of Birth:

9 October 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney headshot

Date of Birth:

18 June 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert

Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr headshot

Date of Birth:

7 July 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert

Last update was at 19:17 4th February 2022