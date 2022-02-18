* × Change Settings

Badhaai Do

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th February 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2022
?
new Badhaai Do poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 2 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 21st February 2022.

Directed by:

Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Written by:

Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial and Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Starring:

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Sheeba Chaddha, Hani Yadav, Gulshan Devaiah and Loveleen Mishra

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Shardul Thakur a police officer posted in Dehradhun police station designated for women and is pressurized by his family for marriage but he isn't keen. Sumi works as a PT teacher in school she too has pressure of marriage from her family.But Sumi isn't keen as she loves women, she registers on a dating app and meets a female upon meeting she finds the person is actual a male with fake ID.He tries to blackmail Sumi telling her he will expose her truth to her family if she doesn't spend night with her finally she takes help of Shardul. Shardul helps Sumi but frequently starts to follow her and revels that he knows about her love for same sex and that he to loves men. Shardul convinces Sumi that they should marry each other for their family sake and live their individual life. Shardul and Sumi get married where Shardul spends time with his boyfriend Kabir while Sumi falls for Rimjhim. But the problem arises when their families force them to have kids.

Reviews

Badhaai Do Cast

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Badhaai Do

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar headshot

Date of Birth:

18 July 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Badhaai Do

Sheeba Chaddha

Sheeba Chaddha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jabariya JodiBadhaai Do

Hani Yadav

Hani Yadav headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Badhaai Do

Gulshan Devaiah

Gulshan Devaiah headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Badhaai Do

Loveleen Mishra

Loveleen Mishra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Badhaai Do

Last update was at 19:26 18th February 2022