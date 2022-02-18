Badhaai Do

Movie Synopsis:

Shardul Thakur a police officer posted in Dehradhun police station designated for women and is pressurized by his family for marriage but he isn't keen. Sumi works as a PT teacher in school she too has pressure of marriage from her family.But Sumi isn't keen as she loves women, she registers on a dating app and meets a female upon meeting she finds the person is actual a male with fake ID.He tries to blackmail Sumi telling her he will expose her truth to her family if she doesn't spend night with her finally she takes help of Shardul. Shardul helps Sumi but frequently starts to follow her and revels that he knows about her love for same sex and that he to loves men. Shardul convinces Sumi that they should marry each other for their family sake and live their individual life. Shardul and Sumi get married where Shardul spends time with his boyfriend Kabir while Sumi falls for Rimjhim. But the problem arises when their families force them to have kids.