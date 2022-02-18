* × Change Settings

Here Before

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th February 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2022
?
new Here Before poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 16 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 17th March 2022.

Directed by:

Stacey Gregg

Written by:

Stacey Gregg

Produced by:

Julia Godzinskaya, James Ashley-Turner Hall, Chris Martin and Sophie Vickers

Starring:

Andrea Riseborough, Jonjo O'Neill, Niamh Dornan, Eileen O'Higgins, Martin McCann and Lewis McAskie

Genres:

Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When a new family moves in next door to Laura and her family, their young daughter, Megan, quickly captivates her, stirring up painful memories of her own daughter, Josie, who died several years previously. Before long, Laura's memories turn to obsession as Megan's unsettling behavior begins to convince her of something supernatural. As Laura's determination to get to the bottom of it becomes all consuming, her family begins to fracture and the line between the extraordinary and the real becomes ever more obscured in this haunting story about a mother's love.

Reviews

Here Before Cast

Andrea Riseborough

Andrea Riseborough headshot

Date of Birth:

20 November 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MatildaHere Before

Jonjo O'Neill

Jonjo O'Neill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Here Before

Niamh Dornan

Niamh Dornan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Here Before

Eileen O'Higgins

Eileen O'Higgins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Here Before

Martin McCann

Martin McCann headshot

Date of Birth:

20 July 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Here Before

Lewis McAskie

Lewis McAskie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Here Before

