Tomorrow's Dinner Table

Movie Synopsis:

Three mothers have sons with the same name of Yu Ishibashi and they are all 10 years old. In Kanagawa, Rumiko Ishibashi is 43-years-old and she works as a freelance writer. She is married to Yutaka, who works as a freelance cameraman. They have a 10-year-old son Yu. In Osaka, Kana Ishibashi is a 30-year-old single mother. After her divorce, she has worked part-time jobs and raises her 10-year-old son Yu alone. In Shizuoka, Asumi Ishibashi is a 36-year-old housewife. She is married to Taichi and they have a 10-year-old son Yu. Her husband works as a salaryman. These three women are happy and busy raising their boys. Due to some little thing, their lives fall apart. Their anger and anxiety unconsciously head towards their sons.