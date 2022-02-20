Warren Miller: Winter Starts Now

Movie Synopsis:

Warren Miller is back with our 72nd annual film Winter Starts Now, featuring the best snowriding from the mom and pop ski hill down the street to the highest peak on the horizon. Join us for a road trip through the Rocky Mountains, experience classic New England skiing, and hitch a ride up the coast of Alaska. Along the way, we'll be joined by old friends like Marcus Caston, Amie Engerbretson, and Jim Ryan. We're speed riding with JT Holmes and hitting the moguls with Jonny Moseley. We'll meet rising stars Madison Rose and Paralympic snowboarder Noah Elliott, and follow along as Vasu Sojitra and Pete McAfee complete the first-ever disabled ski descent of Denali. Buckle up for an adventure, because Winter Starts Now.