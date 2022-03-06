* × Change Settings

Love, Life and Goldfish

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 6th March 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2022
?
new Love, Life and Goldfish poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Yukinori Makabe

Written by:

Noriko Otani and Atsumi Tsuchi

Produced by:

Tomiharu Kajiwara and Hideto Sezaki

Starring:

Nicole Ishida, Hayato Kakizawa, Naoki Kawano, Masayasu Kitayama, Kanako Momota, Matsuya Onoe, Tsuruko Shôfukutei, Ryôsuke Takei, Hiroshi Yazaki and Hitoe Ôkubo

Genres:

Musical, Romance

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Makoto Kashiba is an elite bank clerk and works for a big bank at its Tokyo HQ. Due to a minor mistake, he is demoted to a small branch office in a country town. He is devastated by his situation. There, he meets beautiful Yoshino Ikoma, who runs a goldfish scooping store. Makoto falls in love with her at first sight.

Reviews

Love, Life and Goldfish Cast

Last update was at 19:19 6th March 2022