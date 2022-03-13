* × Change Settings

Iwane: Sword of Serenity Inemuri Iwane

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 13th March 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2022
new Iwane: Sword of Serenity poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 13th March 2022.
Directed by:

Katsuhide Motoki

Written by:

Yuki Fujimoto

Produced by:

Naoto Fujimura

Starring:

Tôri Matsuzaka, Fumino Kimura, Kyôko Yoshine, Tasuku Emoto, Yôsuke Sugino and Kuranosuke Sasaki

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Iwane, Kinpei and Shinnosuke are childhood friends. They also trained at the same dojo, hung out together and dreamt together. Iwane, Jinpei and Shinnosuke also become relatives through marriage. Her husband exacts revenge and kills her when news spreads that one of the men's wives is cheating. The woman's brother next rises in vengeance, which leads to murder, which brings about an order of retribution in turn. The woman's affair is becoming a bloodbath. -aghaemi.

Iwane: Sword of Serenity Cast

Tôri Matsuzaka

Tôri Matsuzaka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Iwane: Sword of Serenity

Fumino Kimura

Fumino Kimura headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Iwane: Sword of Serenity

Kyôko Yoshine

Kyôko Yoshine headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Iwane: Sword of Serenity

Tasuku Emoto

Tasuku Emoto headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Iwane: Sword of Serenity

Yôsuke Sugino

Yôsuke Sugino headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Iwane: Sword of Serenity

Kuranosuke Sasaki

Kuranosuke Sasaki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Iwane: Sword of Serenity

