Sonata

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 17th March 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2022
?
new Sonata poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Sunday 3rd April 2022 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Bartosz Blaschke

Written by:

Bartosz Blaschke

Produced by:

Sylwester Banaszkiewicz, Marcin Kurek and Krystyna Swieca

Starring:

Michal Sikorski, Malgorzata Foremniak, Lukasz Simlat, Konrad Kakol, Irena Melcer and Lech Dyblik

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Grzegorz, diagnosed as an autistic child, lives in his hermetic world, unable to establish contact with others. When he turns fourteen, it turns out that the cause of isolation is not autism, but hearing loss, which hides great musical talent. Thanks to the auditory implant, Grzegorz begins to learn sounds, words and music with which he falls in love. He wants to become a pianist and perform at the philharmonic hall. Nobody but himself and his closest family believes that a deaf boy - although supported by modern technology - will make his dream come true.

Reviews

Last update was at 19:55 17th March 2022