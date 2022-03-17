Movie Synopsis:

Grzegorz, diagnosed as an autistic child, lives in his hermetic world, unable to establish contact with others. When he turns fourteen, it turns out that the cause of isolation is not autism, but hearing loss, which hides great musical talent. Thanks to the auditory implant, Grzegorz begins to learn sounds, words and music with which he falls in love. He wants to become a pianist and perform at the philharmonic hall. Nobody but himself and his closest family believes that a deaf boy - although supported by modern technology - will make his dream come true.