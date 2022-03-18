* × Change Settings

Boycott

Human Rights Watch Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 20th March 2022
Directed by:

Julia Bacha

Produced by:

Suhad Babaa, Julia Bacha, Daniel J. Chalfen and Tiffany Fisher Love

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When a news publisher in Arkansas, an attorney in Arizona and a speech therapist in Texas are told they must choose between their jobs and their political beliefs, they launch legal battles.

