* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Maixabel

Unrated

¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival Release Date

Tuesday 5th April 2022
new Maixabel poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown at ¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival on 5th April 2022.
Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Maixabel is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Icíar Bollaín

Written by:

Isa Campo and Icíar Bollaín

Produced by:

Juan Moreno, Guillermo Sempere and Koldo Zuazua

Starring:

Blanca Portillo, Luis Tosar, María Cerezuela, Urko Olazabal, Tamara Canosa and María Jesús Hoyos

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On July 29, 2000 in Tolosa, Guipúzcoa, and while he was with a close friend in a bar, three ETA's terrorists kill to the former Civil Governor of Guipúzcoa Juan María Jaúregui, tearing apart his wife Maixabel Lasa and their 19 years old daughter María. Eleven years later, María is married and mother of a baby girl, and her mother leads the Association of the Victims of Terrorism, to remember the dead and hurts by ETA and get a chance for reconciliation and peace. Ibon Etxezarreta, one of Jaúregui's assassins, is moved to the jail of Nanclares de la Oca to be close of his aging mother, meeting in Nanclares with other of the killers, Luis Carrasco. Exiled of the band by this rejection to the violence and the armed fight, Luis and Ibon try reconcile their lives with the past and the crimes committed, while the others ETA inmates of the jail repudiate them. When Maixabel organizes a series of jail meeting between killers and victims in an attempt to approach positions, Luis requests to meet Maixabel for asking forgiveness, while Ibon learns during a brief prison permit that his former friends reject him too, finding himself totally alone, turned in outcast for everyone. Despite María's objection and her fear to lose her mother as she lost her father, Maixabel agrees to meet Luis in Nanclares, trying understand not only the happened but why it happened. Trapped by the remembers of the people he killed and pain caused to their friends and relatives, Ibon requests his own meeting with Maixabel as a first step for the redemption, but then he is reported that the authorities have canceled the meetings, leaving her with a more complicated option for Maixabel if she agreed to Ibon's request: meeting with him during another prison permit outside the jail, where there is no the same security. Inspired on true events, Maixabel is a story not only about terror and pain, but the ability to forgive and leave the hate behind.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Maixabel.

Maixabel Cast

Blanca Portillo

Blanca Portillo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maixabel

Luis Tosar

Luis Tosar headshot

Date of Birth:

13 October 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maixabel

María Cerezuela

María Cerezuela headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maixabel

Urko Olazabal

Urko Olazabal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maixabel

Tamara Canosa

Tamara Canosa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maixabel

María Jesús Hoyos

María Jesús Hoyos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maixabel

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 18:30 5th April 2022