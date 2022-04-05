La Ciudad De Las Fieras

Movie Synopsis:

Tato is an orphan adrift, a young lover of rap, who must find his place outside the violence of his city. The presence of cleaning and social control groups spreads terror and uncertainty in his neighborhood. However, Tato along with his friends Pitu and La Crespa, seek to resist and find a different alternative to death and crime. Organized through the art of hip hop, participating in street jam battles. After clashing with gang members from his neighborhood, Tato has to run, leaving behind what defines him the most. Thus, his only option is to leave the city and live with Octavio, a grandfather, a flower grower, whom he does not know, and who wishes to inherit his countryside cultural tradition. Two generations, two ways of life, and a continuous feeling of loss, death, and loneliness rain over Tato's life in his struggle to survive and find his own identity as he transitions to the adult world.