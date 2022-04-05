* × Change Settings

La Ciudad De Las Fieras

Unrated

¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival Release Date

Thursday 7th April 2022
new La Ciudad De Las Fieras poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Henry Rincon

Written by:

Henry Rincon

Produced by:

Carlos Augusto Andrade, Henry Rincon and Pablo Arturo Suarez

Starring:

Óscar Atehortúa, Bryan Cordoba, Héctor García, Ferney Alexander Mesa Alvarez, Joel Mosquera and Valeria Pérez

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tato is an orphan adrift, a young lover of rap, who must find his place outside the violence of his city. The presence of cleaning and social control groups spreads terror and uncertainty in his neighborhood. However, Tato along with his friends Pitu and La Crespa, seek to resist and find a different alternative to death and crime. Organized through the art of hip hop, participating in street jam battles. After clashing with gang members from his neighborhood, Tato has to run, leaving behind what defines him the most. Thus, his only option is to leave the city and live with Octavio, a grandfather, a flower grower, whom he does not know, and who wishes to inherit his countryside cultural tradition. Two generations, two ways of life, and a continuous feeling of loss, death, and loneliness rain over Tato's life in his struggle to survive and find his own identity as he transitions to the adult world.

Reviews

La Ciudad De Las Fieras Cast

Óscar Atehortúa

Óscar Atehortúa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Ciudad De Las Fieras

Bryan Cordoba

Bryan Cordoba headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Ciudad De Las Fieras

Héctor García

Héctor García headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Ciudad De Las Fieras

Ferney Alexander Mesa Alvarez

Ferney Alexander Mesa Alvarez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Ciudad De Las Fieras

Joel Mosquera

Joel Mosquera headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Ciudad De Las Fieras

Valeria Pérez

Valeria Pérez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

La Ciudad De Las Fieras

