Other People Inni ludzie

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd April 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2022
?
new Other People poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 31 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 24th April 2022.

Directed by:

Aleksandra Terpinska

Written by:

Dorota Maslowska and Aleksandra Terpinska

Produced by:

Stanislaw Dziedzic, Aneta Graff-Dabrowska, Adam Gudell, Agnieszka Rossa, Anna Rozalska, Beata Rzezniczek, Anna Spisz and Magdalena Ulejczyk

Starring:

Jacek Beler, Sonia Bohosiewicz, Magdalena Kolesnik, Marek Kalita, Sebastian Fabijanski and Beata Kawka

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It is a dynamic and hypnotizing story about love and the lack of thereof. It's a romance set in the times of disintegrating human connections, life long burden of loans in Swiss francs, box diets, cheap wine and a constant hum of social media. The action takes place in contemporary Warsaw and develops following the original rap beat. At first glance Kamil and Iwona have nothing in common. She is a bored and desperate wife living the luxurious life. He is 32 and still lives with his mother in an apartment building, dreaming about a hip hop career and working odd jobs. Their relationship looks irrelevant on the surface but it will force them to see their life choices and people around in a different light.

Reviews

Other People Cast

Jacek Beler

Jacek Beler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Other People

Sonia Bohosiewicz

Sonia Bohosiewicz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Other People

Magdalena Kolesnik

Magdalena Kolesnik headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Other People

Marek Kalita

Marek Kalita headshot

Date of Birth:

1 October 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Other People

Sebastian Fabijanski

Sebastian Fabijanski headshot

Date of Birth:

14 June 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0¾" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Other People

Beata Kawka

Beata Kawka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Other People

