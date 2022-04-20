* × Change Settings

Main Te Bapu

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 20th April 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2022
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 3 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 28th April 2022.

Directed by:

Uday Pratap Singh

Written by:

Deep Jagdeep Jaedy and Jagreep Waring

Produced by:

Aniket Kawade, Ashu Munish Sahni, Parmish Verma and Sukhan Verma

Starring:

Sukhwinder Chahal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Parmish Verma, Sunita Dhir, Rose J. Kaur, Satish Verma and Gurmeet Saajan

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Laali's life revolves around two people- his widowed father & his girlfriend Mahi. To get married to Mahi, Laali will have to move to Canada which is a nightmare for him as his father hates anyone settling abroad. Poor Laali has to choose one but he can't. He comes up with the crazy idea of getting his father married so that he is never left alone. When Laali thinks that he has won the love battle, things take a different turn and the real War for Love starts between the father and son resulting in hilarious and heartfelt moments!

Main Te Bapu Cast

Sukhwinder Chahal

Sukhwinder Chahal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Main Te Bapu

Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda Sheikh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Main Te Bapu

Parmish Verma

Parmish Verma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Main Te Bapu

Sunita Dhir

Sunita Dhir headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Main Te Bapu

Rose J. Kaur

Rose J. Kaur headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Main Te Bapu

Satish Verma

Satish Verma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Main Te Bapu

Gurmeet Saajan

Gurmeet Saajan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Main Te Bapu

