Main Te Bapu

Movie Synopsis:

Laali's life revolves around two people- his widowed father & his girlfriend Mahi. To get married to Mahi, Laali will have to move to Canada which is a nightmare for him as his father hates anyone settling abroad. Poor Laali has to choose one but he can't. He comes up with the crazy idea of getting his father married so that he is never left alone. When Laali thinks that he has won the love battle, things take a different turn and the real War for Love starts between the father and son resulting in hilarious and heartfelt moments!