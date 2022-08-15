* × Change Settings

Clara Sola

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th September 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2022-March 2023
?
Clara Sola poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Nathalie Álvarez Mesén

Written by:

Maria Camila Arias and Nathalie Álvarez Mesén

Produced by:

Nima Yousefi, Géraldine Sprimont, Anne-Laure Guégan, Lisa Widén, Karina Avellán Troz, Marcelo Quesada, Antoine Liétout, Ivan Zuber, Alan McConnell and Ivanna Kozak

Starring:

Laura Román Arguedas, Daniel Castañeda Rincón, Wendy Chinchilla Araya, Fabrizzio Josue Vallecillo Vargas, Flor María Vargas Chavez and Ana Julia Porras Espinoza

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Clara Sola Cast

Laura Román Arguedas

Laura Román Arguedas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Clara Sola

Daniel Castañeda Rincón

Daniel Castañeda Rincón headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Clara Sola

Wendy Chinchilla Araya

Wendy Chinchilla Araya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Clara Sola

Fabrizzio Josue Vallecillo Vargas

Fabrizzio Josue Vallecillo Vargas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Clara Sola

Flor María Vargas Chavez

Flor María Vargas Chavez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Clara Sola

Ana Julia Porras Espinoza

Ana Julia Porras Espinoza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Clara Sola

