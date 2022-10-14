* × Change Settings

Tori & Lokita Tori et Lokita

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th October 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2023
Tori & Lokita poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Luc Dardenne and Jean-Pierre Dardenne

Written by:

Luc Dardenne and Jean-Pierre Dardenne

Produced by:

Delphine Tomson, Denis Freyd, Bart Van Langendonck, Peter Bouckaert, Luc Dardenne and Jean-Pierre Dardenne

Starring:

Tijmen Govaerts, Alban Ukaj, Charlotte De Bruyne, Marc Zinga, Nadège Ouedraogo and Joely Mbundu

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Tori & Lokita Cast

Tijmen Govaerts

Alban Ukaj

Charlotte De Bruyne

Marc Zinga

Nadège Ouedraogo

Joely Mbundu

