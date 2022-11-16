* × Change Settings

Lynch/Oz

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd December 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2023
Lynch/Oz poster
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 9th December 2022 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 17th December 2022.

Directed by:

Alexandre O. Philippe

Written by:

Alexandre O. Philippe

Produced by:

David Lawrence, Kerry Deignan Roy and Robert Muratore

Starring:

Rodney Ascher, Aaron Moorhead, Justin Benson, Karyn Kusama, John Waters and Amy Nicholson

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Lynch/Oz Cast

Rodney Ascher

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Aaron Moorhead

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Justin Benson

Date of Birth:

9 June 1983

Real Name:

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Karyn Kusama

Date of Birth:

21 March 1968

Real Name:

Height:

John Waters

Date of Birth:

22 April 1946

Real Name:

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Amy Nicholson

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

