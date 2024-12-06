* × Change Settings

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th December 2024

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2025
?
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 poster
Contains mild violence, threat, language and rude humour. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 90 cinemas on Friday 20th December 2024 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 54 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Jeff Fowler

Written by:

Josh Miller, Patrick Casey and John Whittington

Produced by:

Andrew Riach, Toru Nakahara, Dmitri M. Johnson, Hitoshi Okuno and Tyson Hesse

Starring:

Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, James Marsden, Alfredo Tavares, Nathan Hall, Keanu Reeves and Jim Carrey

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.

Reviews

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Cast

Ben Schwartz

Ben Schwartz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sonic the Hedgehog 3Rumble

Idris Elba

Idris Elba headshot

Date of Birth:

6 September 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Colleen O'Shaughnessey

Colleen O'Shaughnessey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

James Marsden

James Marsden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sonic the Hedgehog 3My Little Pony: A New Generation

Alfredo Tavares

Alfredo Tavares headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Nathan Hall

Nathan Hall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

28 Years LaterSonic the Hedgehog 3

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves headshot

Date of Birth:

2 September 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Good FortuneBallerinaSonic the Hedgehog 3The Matrix ResurrectionsThe SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:46 6th December 2024