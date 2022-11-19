* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

A Love Song

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th December 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2023
?
new A Love Song poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 76 cinemas today - view the list.

Directed by:

Max Walker-Silverman

Written by:

Max Walker-Silverman

Produced by:

Dan Janvey, Max Walker-Silverman, Josh Peters, Jesse Hope, Maggie Ambrose, Robina Riccitiello and Sakurako Fisher

Starring:

Wes Studi, Dale Dickey, Benja K Thomas, Sam Engbring, John Way and Michelle Wilson

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when A Love Song is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A Love Song.

A Love Song Cast

Wes Studi

Wes Studi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Love Song

Dale Dickey

Dale Dickey headshot

Date of Birth:

29 September 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Love Song

Benja K Thomas

Benja K Thomas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Love Song

Sam Engbring

Sam Engbring headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Love Song

John Way

John Way headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Love Song

Michelle Wilson

Michelle Wilson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Love Song

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:21 19th November 2022