Cbeebies Panto 2022: Dick Whittington and His Cat

Movie Synopsis:

CBeebies is once again taking to the stage for Christmas 2022, with a unique adaptation of Dick Whittington and His Cat. Recorded in front of a live audience at Eastbourne's Congress Theatre, the show will be bursting with catchy songs, festive fun, and a host of CBeebies stars, making it a theatrical treat for the whole family. The audience will join our heroes as they travel to London for the Lord Mayor's Christmas parade, only to discover a trio of cheeky rats are intent on ruining everyone's fun. Can Dick and his cat save the parade with the help of all their CBeebies Friends?