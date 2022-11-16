* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Cbeebies Panto 2022: Dick Whittington and His Cat

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd December 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2023
?
new Cbeebies Panto 2022: Dick Whittington and His Cat poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 47 cinemas today - view the list.

Genres:

Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

CBeebies is once again taking to the stage for Christmas 2022, with a unique adaptation of Dick Whittington and His Cat. Recorded in front of a live audience at Eastbourne's Congress Theatre, the show will be bursting with catchy songs, festive fun, and a host of CBeebies stars, making it a theatrical treat for the whole family. The audience will join our heroes as they travel to London for the Lord Mayor's Christmas parade, only to discover a trio of cheeky rats are intent on ruining everyone's fun. Can Dick and his cat save the parade with the help of all their CBeebies Friends?

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Cbeebies Panto 2022: Dick Whittington and His Cat is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Cbeebies Panto 2022: Dick Whittington and His Cat.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:36 16th November 2022