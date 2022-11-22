* × Change Settings

Nishana

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th November 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2023
?
new Nishana poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 4 cinemas today - view the list.

Directed by:

Sukhminder Dhanjal

Starring:

Guggu Gill, Vikramjeet Virk, Kulwinder Billa, Saanvi Dhiman, Gurmeet Saajan and Bhawna Sharma

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Romance

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 27 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Nishana Cast

Guggu Gill

Guggu Gill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nishana

Vikramjeet Virk

Vikramjeet Virk headshot

Date of Birth:

19 July 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nishana

Kulwinder Billa

Kulwinder Billa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nishana

Saanvi Dhiman

Saanvi Dhiman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nishana

Gurmeet Saajan

Gurmeet Saajan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nishana

Bhawna Sharma

Bhawna Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nishana

