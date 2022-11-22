* × Change Settings

Zarrar

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th November 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2023
?
new Zarrar poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 5 cinemas today - view the list.

Directed by:

Shaan Shahid

Written by:

Shaan Shahid

Produced by:

Ejaz Shahid

Starring:

Shaan Shahid, Kiran Malik, Nadeem Baig, Rasheed Naz, Nayyar Ejaz and Shafqat Cheema

Genres:

Action, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Urdu

Runtime:

2 hours 28 minutes (approx.)
Zarrar Cast

Shaan Shahid

Shaan Shahid headshot

Date of Birth:

27 April 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zarrar

Kiran Malik

Kiran Malik headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zarrar

Nadeem Baig

Nadeem Baig headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ZarrarAzaadi

Rasheed Naz

Rasheed Naz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zarrar

Nayyar Ejaz

Nayyar Ejaz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zarrar

Shafqat Cheema

Shafqat Cheema headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zarrar

