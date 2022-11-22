* × Change Settings

Final Cut

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 24th November 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2023
new Final Cut poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Michel Hazanavicius

Written by:

Michel Hazanavicius, Shin'ichirô Ueda and Ryoichi Wada

Produced by:

Brahim Chioua, Alain de la Mata, Noémie Devide, Michel Hazanavicius, Vincent Maraval and John Penotti

Starring:

Romain Duris, Bérénice Bejo, Grégory Gadebois, Finnegan Oldfield, Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz and Sébastien Chassagne

Genres:

Comedy, Horror

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Final Cut Cast

Romain Duris

Romain Duris headshot

Date of Birth:

28 May 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Final Cut

Bérénice Bejo

Bérénice Bejo headshot

Date of Birth:

7 July 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Final Cut

Grégory Gadebois

Grégory Gadebois headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Final Cut

Finnegan Oldfield

Finnegan Oldfield headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Final CutCorsage

Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz

Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Final Cut

Sébastien Chassagne

Sébastien Chassagne headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Final Cut

