Angry Annie Annie Colere

French Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 23rd November 2022
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Blandine Lenoir

Written by:

Blandine Lenoir and Axelle Ropert

Produced by:

Nicolas Brevière and Charlotte Vincent

Starring:

Laure Calamy, Zita Hanrot, India Hair, Rosemary Standley, Damien Chapelle and Yannick Choirat

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Reviews

Angry Annie Cast

