Winter Boy

French Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 23rd November 2022
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 27th November 2022.

Directed by:

Christophe Honoré

Written by:

Christophe Honoré

Produced by:

Philippe Martin and David Thion

Starring:

Paul Kircher, Vincent Lacoste, Juliette Binoche, Erwan Kepoa Falé, Adrien Casse and Anne Kessler

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Winter Boy Cast

Paul Kircher

Paul Kircher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Winter Boy

Vincent Lacoste

Vincent Lacoste headshot

Date of Birth:

3 July 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Green PerfumeWinter Boy

Juliette Binoche

Juliette Binoche headshot

Date of Birth:

9 March 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Winter Boy

Erwan Kepoa Falé

Erwan Kepoa Falé headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Winter Boy

Adrien Casse

Adrien Casse headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Winter Boy

Anne Kessler

Anne Kessler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Winter Boy

