The Last Race

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 24th November 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2023
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Thursday 24th November 2022

Directed by:

Tomás Hodan

Written by:

Tomás Hodan

Produced by:

Ondrej Beránek and Michal Krecek

Starring:

Krystof Hádek, Oldrich Kaiser, Marek Adamczyk, Vladimír Pokorný, Judit Bárdos and Jan Hájek

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Sport

Language:

Czech

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

The Last Race Cast

