A Thousand Fires

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 5th December 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2023
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Monday 5th December 2022 view the list.

Directed by:

Saeed Taji Farouky

Written by:

Saeed Taji Farouky

Produced by:

Palmyre Badinier, Joram Willink and Estelle Robin You

Starring:

Zim Ko Aung, Thein Shwe and Htwe Tin

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Burmese

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

n the Magway region of Myanmar, a country that is home to one of the oldest petroleum industries in the world, live husband and wife Thein Shwe and Htwe Tin. Running an unregulated oil field, they produce a barrel every few days. They wish above all else to see their youngest son succeed, to break the cycle of poverty. A kettle boils. Mud slicked hands work sputtering machines. The ambient sound of a football match hums from a nearby television.

Reviews

A Thousand Fires Cast

Zim Ko Aung

Thein Shwe

Htwe Tin

