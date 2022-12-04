* × Change Settings

Rimini

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th December 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2023
Contains strong sex, references to sexual assault and child sexual abuse. Suitable only for adults.
Directed by:

Ulrich Seidl

Written by:

Ulrich Seidl and Veronika Franz

Produced by:

Philippe Bober, Michel Merkt and Ulrich Seidl

Starring:

Michael Thomas, Tessa Göttlicher, Hans-Michael Rehberg, Inge Maux, Claudia Martini and Georg Friedrich

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's off-season in the Italian coastal town of Rimini, where washed-up crooner Richie Bravo struggles to make ends meet. With his headlining days well behind him, Richie scrounges for no-frills hotel gigs, catering to an ever-dwindling (but fiercely loyal) female fan base, the more lascivious of whom he also charges for sex. Despite mounting financial woes and waning stardom, Richie still thinks he's God's gift. That is until the unexpected arrival of his estranged daughter threatens to burst his precarious bubble of self-denial.

Reviews

Rimini Cast

Michael Thomas

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rimini

Tessa Göttlicher

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rimini

Hans-Michael Rehberg

Date of Birth:

2 April 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rimini

Inge Maux

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rimini

Claudia Martini

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rimini

Georg Friedrich

Date of Birth:

31 October 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rimini

