It's off-season in the Italian coastal town of Rimini, where washed-up crooner Richie Bravo struggles to make ends meet. With his headlining days well behind him, Richie scrounges for no-frills hotel gigs, catering to an ever-dwindling (but fiercely loyal) female fan base, the more lascivious of whom he also charges for sex. Despite mounting financial woes and waning stardom, Richie still thinks he's God's gift. That is until the unexpected arrival of his estranged daughter threatens to burst his precarious bubble of self-denial.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rimini
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rimini
2 April 1938
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Rimini
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Rimini
Unknown
Unknown
5' 6½" (1.69 m)
Rimini
31 October 1966
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
Rimini