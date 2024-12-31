* × Change Settings

Wolf Man

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th January 2025

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2025
?
Wolf Man poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 17th January 2025 view the list.

Directed by:

Leigh Whannell

Written by:

Rebecca Angelo, Lauren Schuker Blum, Corbett Tuck and Leigh Whannell

Produced by:

Jason Blum

Starring:

Julia Garner, Christopher Abbott, Sam Jaeger and Matilda Firth

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

About a man and his family who have been scared to death by a deadly predator.

Reviews

Wolf Man Cast

Julia Garner

Julia Garner headshot

Date of Birth:

1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

WeaponsWolf Man

Christopher Abbott

Christopher Abbott headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bring Them DownWolf Man

Sam Jaeger

Sam Jaeger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wolf Man

Matilda Firth

Matilda Firth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wolf Man

Recommendations

Last update was at 14:48 31st December 2024